Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) Stake Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,536 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.68% of Miller Industries worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Miller Industries by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Miller Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Miller Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 24,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLR opened at $28.90 on Monday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.89 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th.

In other Miller Industries news, CEO Jeffrey I. Badgley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

