Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.55 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

IDXX stock opened at $249.50 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.09 and a 52-week high of $252.49. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 703.80%. The firm had revenue of $580.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.33, for a total transaction of $1,731,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin bought 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $242.12 per share, with a total value of $100,479.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,599.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,230 shares of company stock valued at $17,591,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.