Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 699 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 190.9% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 517,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,602,000 after acquiring an additional 339,521 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 143,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 488.2% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 109.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,337 shares in the company, valued at $92,997,450.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Shares of RCL opened at $119.71 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $101.20 and a 12-month high of $135.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

