Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 3.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $15,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $541,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,525,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,488 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 550.0% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 36,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $160.30 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $135.06 and a 52-week high of $160.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

