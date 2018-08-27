Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,693 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 99,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 423,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 256,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $11.56 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

