Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 766 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 962,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,202,000 after buying an additional 97,088 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 615,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,181,000 after buying an additional 336,283 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 59,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $79.51 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $82.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

