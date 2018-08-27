Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $566.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,294.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,135 shares in the company, valued at $708,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

MOD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,320. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

