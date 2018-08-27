Monro Inc (MNRO) Director Peter J. Solomon Sells 20,000 Shares

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,423,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter J. Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $350,200.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Peter J. Solomon sold 15,000 shares of Monro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,055,250.00.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $1.95 on Monday, reaching $68.55. 9,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.78. Monro Inc has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $71.85.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.80 million. Monro had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Monro’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

MNRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Monro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Guggenheim set a $67.00 target price on Monro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Monro by 979.0% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 3,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 28.6% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 29.1% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

