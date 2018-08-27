More Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,417.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. More Coin has a total market cap of $356,499.00 and approximately $2,417.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, More Coin has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00290385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00163445 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00038429 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

