Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 49.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,405,735 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $594,305,000 after purchasing an additional 506,727 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,321,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 202,472 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,988,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,946,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

BUD opened at $98.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $91.70 and a fifty-two week high of $126.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 14.26%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.