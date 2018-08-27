Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $10.79 Million Position in Watsco Inc (WSO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO opened at $174.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.75. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $141.61 and a twelve month high of $192.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Watsco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.14.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

