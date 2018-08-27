Movado Group (MOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of -0.22.

Get Movado Group alerts:

MOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Movado Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 7,500 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Cote sold 40,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $2,075,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,356.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,448 shares of company stock worth $5,858,628. Insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.