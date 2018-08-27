Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($215.91) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €211.00 ($239.77) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €205.57 ($233.60).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($227.27).

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.