Mustang Bio (MBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.35 million and a P/E ratio of -8.53. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $13.35.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mustang Bio by 904.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T (CAR T) cell technology. The company's CAR T product candidates include MB-101, a IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program which is in Phase I clinical study for glioblastoma; and MB-102, a CD123 CAR T cell program to treat acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; and MB-106, a CD20 CAR T cell program that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

