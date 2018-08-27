Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in L3 Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,953,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,314,000 after acquiring an additional 70,408 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in L3 Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,613,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in L3 Technologies by 13,429.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,065,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in L3 Technologies by 20.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after acquiring an additional 156,822 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in L3 Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,117,000 after acquiring an additional 58,122 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3 Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.08.

Shares of LLL opened at $211.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. L3 Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $178.31 and a 12 month high of $218.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.82.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

