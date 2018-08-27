Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Post Holdings Inc (POST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Post worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 145.5% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,419,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,889 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth about $23,307,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth about $22,369,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,773,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,582,000 after purchasing an additional 267,149 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Post in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $97.87 on Monday. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Post had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

