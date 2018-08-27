Mylan NV (MYL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Mylan worth $61,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 1,057.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $38.69 on Monday. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.15). Mylan had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Mylan’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYL. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $41.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.37.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

