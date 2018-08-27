Narrative (NRVE) Price Tops $0.0361 on Major Exchanges

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 30.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Narrative has traded up 181.1% against the dollar. One Narrative token can now be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. Narrative has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $43,273.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00270746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00161110 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037508 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s total supply is 46,928,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BiteBTC, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

