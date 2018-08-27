National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Price Target to C$127.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$127.00 in a report published on Friday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $12.23 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $12.69 EPS.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$135.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$131.00 to C$127.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$134.18.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$122.59 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$103.84 and a twelve month high of C$124.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.