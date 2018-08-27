National Energy Services (NESR) Holdings Increased by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its position in National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,236 shares during the period. National Energy Services comprises approximately 2.8% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned 0.44% of National Energy Services worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Highland Capital Management LP grew its stake in National Energy Services by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 50,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in National Energy Services by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 298,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 104,948 shares during the period. 5.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Wood acquired 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $546,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of National Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $11.00 on Monday. National Energy Services has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About National Energy Services

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. intends to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

