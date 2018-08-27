National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Holdings Reduced by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,331 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,325,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,112,000 after buying an additional 3,374,289 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,354,118 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $197,086,000 after buying an additional 159,249 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth $191,593,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth $170,243,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.62, a PEG ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOV. Citigroup lifted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.23.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,338 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $198,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 76,436 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $3,282,161.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,855.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,128,255 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

