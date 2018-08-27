National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Shares Bought by Silchester International Investors LLP

Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. National-Oilwell Varco accounts for approximately 0.1% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $198,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Clay C. Williams sold 465,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $22,283,707.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 811,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 574,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,128,255. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $44.78 on Monday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -106.62, a PEG ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.87.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

