National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 152.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $162,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $28.37 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.27). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $79.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $37.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

