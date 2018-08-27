Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NYSE:NSM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSM. Barclays increased their target price on Nationstar Mortgage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Nationstar Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nationstar Mortgage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nationstar Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nationstar Mortgage by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nationstar Mortgage by 68.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nationstar Mortgage in the second quarter worth $1,753,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nationstar Mortgage in the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nationstar Mortgage in the second quarter worth $930,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSM remained flat at $$18.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.09. Nationstar Mortgage has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.20 million. Nationstar Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nationstar Mortgage will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction based services primarily to single-family residences in the United States. It operates in three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment offers conventional residential mortgage loans and home equity conversion loans.

