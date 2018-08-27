Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 55.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter worth $224,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter worth $11,259,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter worth $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 8.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 6.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Natus Medical stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.58. Natus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 12,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $445,034.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,676.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $295,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,523.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,940 shares of company stock worth $1,050,555. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

