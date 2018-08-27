Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Given Media Impact Score of 0.17

Headlines about Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Navios Maritime Acquisition earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 47.3553142941008 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of NNA stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.