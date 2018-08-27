NEM Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001565 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns and Indodax. In the last week, NEM has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. NEM has a market cap of $970.68 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NEM Coin Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Livecoin, Coinbe, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, YoBit, Iquant, Kryptono, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, CoinTiger, Coinsuper, Zaif, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bitbns, Crex24, Koineks, Qryptos, Binance, Exrates, Cryptomate, Indodax, COSS, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.