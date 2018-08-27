Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

Media headlines about Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neos Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.2210062064442 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NEOS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.52. 11,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.36. Neos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $158.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.37.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 586.25% and a negative net margin of 164.40%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. equities analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

