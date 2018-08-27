Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in Netflix by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 710.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 79,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.15, for a total transaction of $33,128,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,128,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $40,100,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,801 shares of company stock worth $152,521,649. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $368.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.06, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.73 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Netflix to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.99.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

