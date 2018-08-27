New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

In related news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 1,141 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total transaction of $185,184.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 32,376 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $5,257,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,357 shares of company stock worth $8,865,112 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $165.88 on Monday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $128.29 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

