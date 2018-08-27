Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Stake Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Nexstar Media Group worth $23,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 157.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,230.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 37,274 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

NXST opened at $82.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.92 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Brian Jones sold 2,238 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $158,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Davis sold 1,875 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $145,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,871.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,501 shares of company stock worth $485,482. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

