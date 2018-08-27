NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.6% of Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,348,000 after buying an additional 455,401 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16,614.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 377,322 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,067,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,352,000 after buying an additional 329,056 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16,150.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 312,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 311,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $172.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $144.70 and a twelve month high of $175.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 49.10% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.27%.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,310,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,122,393.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $2,922,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,595.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,070 shares of company stock worth $8,891,072. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

