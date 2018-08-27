NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (NTDOY) Holdings Boosted by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in NINTENDO Ltd/ADR were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 448,516 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTDOY opened at $42.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.00. NINTENDO Ltd/ADR has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. NINTENDO Ltd/ADR had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.86%. analysts predict that NINTENDO Ltd/ADR will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut NINTENDO Ltd/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NINTENDO Ltd/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised NINTENDO Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NINTENDO Ltd/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NINTENDO Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

