NIPPON Stl & SU/S (NSSMY) vs. ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR (APELY) Head-To-Head Contrast

NIPPON Stl & SU/S (OTCMKTS: APELY) and ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get NIPPON Stl & SU/S alerts:

0.0% of NIPPON Stl & SU/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NIPPON Stl & SU/S and ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIPPON Stl & SU/S 3.84% 6.34% 2.91% ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NIPPON Stl & SU/S and ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIPPON Stl & SU/S $51.19 billion 0.37 $1.76 billion N/A N/A ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR $6.71 billion 0.86 $311.26 million N/A N/A

NIPPON Stl & SU/S has higher revenue and earnings than ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NIPPON Stl & SU/S and ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIPPON Stl & SU/S 0 0 0 0 N/A ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

NIPPON Stl & SU/S has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NIPPON Stl & SU/S pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Summary

NIPPON Stl & SU/S beats ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIPPON Stl & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New Materials, and System Solutions. It offers steel plates; steel sheets, such as hot-dip coated and electroplated steel sheets and coils, coated and color coated steel sheets, and electrolytic tin plates; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products. It also provides pipes and tubes; and railway, automotive, and construction and industrial machinery parts, including railway wheels, driving mechanisms, axles, couplers, bogie trucks, brake disks, control bogies, brake calipers, test equipment, crankshafts and front axles, aluminum wheels, permanent magnet retarders, die materials, mill rolls, circular forgings, forged products for power generation, and shape-memory alloys. In addition, it provides titanium products for use in automobiles, architecture, civil engineering and ocean development, aircraft, sports gears and consumer products, welded tubes, PHE, and chemical and electrolytic fields; stainless steel products, such as sheets and strips, shapes, plates, wire rods, clad steel sheets, nickel and nickel alloy products, and crystal series products; and steel slags. Further, it manufactures and markets industrial machinery and equipment; performs construction work under contract; and engages in waste processing and recycling activities, as well as in supplying electricity, gas, and heat. Additionally, it offers coal-based chemical products and petrochemicals, as well as electronic materials; and materials for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber and composite products, and products that apply technologies for metal processing and joining. It also provides computer systems engineering and consulting services; and IT-enabled outsourcing and other services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR

Alps Electric Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics segments. It offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, power inductors, aspherical glass lenses, toroidal coils, touch input devices, actuators, and printers; and car navigation and audio systems, and information and communication devices. The company also provides transport, storage, export and import, and cargo handling services. It primarily serves automotive, home and mobile, healthcare, and environment and energy markets. The company was formerly known as Kataoka Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Electric Co., Ltd. in December 1964. Alps Electric Co., Ltd. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON Stl & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON Stl & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.