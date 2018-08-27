Noah (NOAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 28th.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $132.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Noah to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOAH opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Noah has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Noah stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.05% of Noah as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

