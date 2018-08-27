Nomura Raises VMware (VMW) Price Target to $115.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective boosted by Nomura from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a reduce rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of VMware to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of VMware from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.88.

VMware stock opened at $151.37 on Friday. VMware has a 52 week low of $102.03 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. VMware had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 13,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.63, for a total transaction of $2,139,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $1,110,724.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,739 shares of company stock worth $18,967,729. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VMware by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

