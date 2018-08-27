Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 942.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 169,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,353,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 813,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 582,768 shares during the period. Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $19,865,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 508,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,621,000 after purchasing an additional 310,661 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $14,055,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Nomura upped their price target on Nordstrom from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.72.

JWN opened at $62.06 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 56.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 118,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $6,294,436.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,525,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,546,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $426,891.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,254 shares of company stock worth $9,055,994. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

