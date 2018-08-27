NOW (DNOW) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NOW from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NOW has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.78 and a beta of 0.97.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. NOW had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that NOW will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth $15,382,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth $15,273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NOW by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,053 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 6.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,343,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,199,000 after purchasing an additional 880,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NOW by 117.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,347,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 727,326 shares in the last quarter.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

See Also: Trading Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.