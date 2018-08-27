Nuance Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 48,623 Waters Co. (WAT)

Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,413,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters by 12.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 6.9% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the second quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $2,919,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,081.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waters from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.27.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $189.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $177.58 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

