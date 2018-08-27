Nucor Co. (NUE) Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 51.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 170.2% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 46,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,251 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 10.9% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $2,920,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $1,293,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.16.

Shares of NUE opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

In other news, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $202,412.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 53,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $3,663,050.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,538.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,443 shares of company stock worth $8,277,404 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

