NutriSystem (NTRI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NutriSystem earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.4836683645029 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Get NutriSystem alerts:

Shares of NutriSystem stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.85. 15,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,493. NutriSystem has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. NutriSystem’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that NutriSystem will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. NutriSystem’s payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

In other NutriSystem news, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,695.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.