NUVEEN CA Div A/COM (NAC) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.07

News articles about NUVEEN CA Div A/COM (NYSE:NAC) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NUVEEN CA Div A/COM earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.8334172458061 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NUVEEN CA Div A/COM stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,120. NUVEEN CA Div A/COM has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Get NUVEEN CA Div A/COM alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

About NUVEEN CA Div A/COM

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a closed-ended fund. The Fund provides investment solutions designed to help secure the long-term goals of individual investors and the advisors who serve them. It seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax and its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN CA Div A/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN CA Div A/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.