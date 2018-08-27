NVIDIA (NVDA) vs. ON Semiconductor (ON) Head-To-Head Comparison

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: ON) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of NVIDIA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NVIDIA and ON Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 0 7 26 0 2.79 ON Semiconductor 2 6 10 0 2.44

NVIDIA currently has a consensus target price of $281.58, suggesting a potential upside of 3.44%. ON Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $25.59, suggesting a potential upside of 21.18%. Given ON Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NVIDIA and ON Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $9.71 billion 17.04 $3.05 billion $4.67 58.29 ON Semiconductor $5.54 billion 1.62 $810.70 million $1.46 14.47

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than ON Semiconductor. ON Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. ON Semiconductor does not pay a dividend. NVIDIA pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NVIDIA has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 36.21% 54.18% 36.19% ON Semiconductor 16.66% 24.14% 9.35%

Volatility & Risk

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NVIDIA beats ON Semiconductor on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units. The Tegra Processor segment provides processors designed to enable branded platforms – DRIVE and SHIELD; DRIVE automotive computers and software stacks, which offer self-driving capabilities; SHIELD devices and services designed for mobile-cloud in home entertainment, AI, and gaming applications; and Jetson TX 2, an AI computing platform for embedded use. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for a range of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. This segment also provides trusted foundry, trusted design, and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices product technology. The Image Sensor Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

