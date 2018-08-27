NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.27. 87,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,796,143. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $125.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.35%. analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

