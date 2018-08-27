Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Shares Sold by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 1,310.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Oaktree Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OAK opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $48.05.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $273.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.75 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Oaktree Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

OAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oaktree Capital Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oaktree Capital Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In other Oaktree Capital Group news, insider Todd E. Molz sold 16,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $673,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Keele sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $344,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

