Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises 2.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $61,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 133,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $79.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $58.69 and a 12-month high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 346.07%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

