OLD Republic International Corp Has $45.75 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $45,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 296.5% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

In other Procter & Gamble news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $2,177,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,011 shares of company stock worth $11,199,791. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $83.36 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

