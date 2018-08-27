OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys New Position in Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.16% of Spirit MTA REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Spirit MTA REIT during the second quarter worth $105,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Spirit MTA REIT during the second quarter worth $117,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit MTA REIT during the second quarter worth $118,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit MTA REIT during the second quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit MTA REIT during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit MTA REIT alerts:

In other Spirit MTA REIT news, Director Jackson Hsieh sold 61,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $582,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Jonas Rodriguez bought 34,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $346,724.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSE:SMTA opened at $10.51 on Monday. Spirit MTA REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Spirit MTA REIT Profile

Spirit MTA REIT owns investments in a portfolio of primarily single-tenant properties in the United States. It has a portfolio of approximately 901 properties. The company would elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit MTA REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit MTA REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.