OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 33,200 State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.08% of State Bank Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in State Bank Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in State Bank Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Bank Financial by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in State Bank Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in State Bank Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

STBZ stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. State Bank Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). State Bank Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. sell-side analysts predict that State Bank Financial Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. State Bank Financial’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

STBZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.50 price target on shares of State Bank Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Bank Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

About State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

