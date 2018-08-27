OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $896,000 in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 414,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 6.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 411,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $45.53 on Monday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $315,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $1,276,351.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

